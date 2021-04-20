Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

RJF stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

