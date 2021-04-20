Traders Purchase Large Volume of Perficient Call Options (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,229% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

PRFT stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Perficient has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.