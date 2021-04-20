Bank of Marin Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

