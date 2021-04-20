Credit Suisse Group Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of KKR opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

