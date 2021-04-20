Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Neutral Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
