Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Neutral Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.