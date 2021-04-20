COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

