Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

