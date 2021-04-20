Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

