$1.48 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.44. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.85.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -181.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

