Clarus Group Inc. Invests $117,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

