Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

