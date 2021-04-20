Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

