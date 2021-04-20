Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.352-7.486 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.

Dover stock opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $141.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

