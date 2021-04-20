Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Crown stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Crown alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.