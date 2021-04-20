Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.