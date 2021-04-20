Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 78,516 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 78,516 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

