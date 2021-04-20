Bogart Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.