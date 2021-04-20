Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PRSM opened at GBX 1,223 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,500.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

In related news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of Blue Prism Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total value of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.