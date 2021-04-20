GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 879 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

