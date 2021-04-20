NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 201.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 96,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

