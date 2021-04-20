NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $195.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.