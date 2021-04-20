Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

