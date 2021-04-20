Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,919,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fastenal by 3,407.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,871 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Fastenal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

