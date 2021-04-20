NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 81.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $393.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.76 and its 200-day moving average is $396.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.06 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

