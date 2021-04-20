Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Stake Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.35% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

