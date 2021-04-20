Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,145.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $556.01 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,135.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

