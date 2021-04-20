NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $614.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

