Motco Sells 1,011 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Motco lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

