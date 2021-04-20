Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.