Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $441,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

