Motco Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

