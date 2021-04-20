Motco Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Motco boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

