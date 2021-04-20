Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

