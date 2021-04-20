Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

