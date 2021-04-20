Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. Argan has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $831.27 million, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

