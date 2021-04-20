New England Research & Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIDE stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

