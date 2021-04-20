Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declines By 20.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PFLC opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.