Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Declines By 25.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

