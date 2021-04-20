Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MMSMY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

