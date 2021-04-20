Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 682,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TFX stock opened at $431.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $435.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

