Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

