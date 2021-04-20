Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $173.50

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

