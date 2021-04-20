Optimum Investment Advisors Has $156,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Five9 were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.30 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

