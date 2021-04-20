SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

