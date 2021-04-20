Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $27,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

PRAH opened at $161.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $162.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

