Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

