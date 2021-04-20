Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.15 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IVPU stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.75.
