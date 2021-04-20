Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on April 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

