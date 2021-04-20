Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Provident Financial to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 262.33 ($3.43).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.08 million and a P/E ratio of 16.51. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.14.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.