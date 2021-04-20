Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.37. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08.
Christie Group Company Profile
