Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CTG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.37. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

